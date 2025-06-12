Calabrio Launches Performance Management

Calabrio this week at Customer Contact Week 2025 in Las Vegas introduced Performance Management, a unified platform to help contact center leaders reduce attrition, increase productivity, and optimize customer outcomes.
The Performance Management solution empowers modern contact centers with measurement, coaching, and performance across teams. It goes beyond training to address the full spectrum of contact center performance. It includes automated quality monitoring for scoring and coaching insights, tools to identify emerging trends in customer interactions, real-time analytics to improve agent workflows, and features like Vacation Planner Pro and Activity Requests that help agents manage their schedules.
"Today's agents and managers don't just need tools; they need an edge. Our Performance Management solution delivers just that," said Dave Rhodes, CEO of Calabrio, in a statement. "Everything they need, from performance data and coaching to quality reviews, is now in one streamlined, intuitive solution. It supercharges team performance with intelligent workflows, rapid decision-making, and measurable impact. No complexity, no extra systems, just a better way to work."