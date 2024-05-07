Calabrio Launches Insights

Calabrio, a workforce performance company, today introduced Insights, a business intelligence (BI) solution embedded in Calabrio ONE, its workforce engagement management (WEM) solution with artificial intelligence (AI)-powered analytics and BI built into its core.

"Contact centers need fast, accurate, and informative results to improve performance," said Joel Martins, chief technology officer and interim CEO of Calabrio, in a statement. "Insights speeds up the process of transforming analytics into impact, providing accessible, actionable information and a faster return on investment."

Functionality within Insights includes the following:

WEM and interaction data in a unified BI solution;

The ability to predict trends, identify outliers, and identify root causes;

interactive examination, ad-hoc queries, and on-the-fly analysis;

The ability to build customized reports and dashboards; and

The ability to send dashboards and actionable intelligence among users and across departments.

Insights will replace the current suite-wide reporting solution, Data Explorer.

This launch follows Calabrio's acquisition of Wysdom.ai and the release of Interaction Summary, which aims to improve contact center productivity through AI.