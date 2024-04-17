Calabrio Launches Bot Analytics

Calabrio, a workforce performance company, today introduced a suite of Bot Analytics tools for quality management.

Calabrio's Bot Analytics helps monitor and improve the performance and quality of chatbots and voicebots, organizing all transcript conversations into topics, simplifying the review process, and making it easier to address issues efficiently. Bot Analytics provides access to all transcripts with more4 than 200 metrics organized for discovery and analysis.

"Most of us have had a frustrating experience with a chatbot," said Joel Martins, chief technology officer and interim CEO of Calabrio, in a statement. "Now imagine you are trained to help customers and the very tool—a bot—being used to help improve a user's experience results in frustration for customers and the call center agents trying to help. Our Bot Analytics changes the game, works with any virtual agent, and improves interactions, cost savings, and customer and agent experiences."

Calabrio Bot Analytics provides a detailed view of conversations from bot to live agent. It supports chatbot teams in a variety of roles, including digital product owners, chatbot operators, conversation designers, and digital analysts, and offers the following: