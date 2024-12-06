Calabrio Launches AI-Driven Solution for Healthcare

Calabrio, a workforce performance company, is partnering with industry leaders and DIGITAL, Canada's Global Innovation Cluster for digital technologies, to launch CareAI, an initiative emphasizing patient-centered care through innovative technologies and operational effectiveness.
With ORX, Queen's University, and WELL Health Technologies, the partnership is investing $30 million and has secured $14 million from DIGITAL. Calabrio's Wysdom acquisition allowed it to develop a Bot Analytics solution for agent and patient interactions.
The initiative focuses on addressing critical themes in healthcare contact centers with dynamic AI-powered features, including the following:
- Enhanced patient-centric care, delivering personalized, empathetic care tailored to patient needs and reducing caregivers' administrative tasks.
- Forecasted health professional shortages, automating and streamlining workflows and workforces to help provide care.
- Multichannel communication integrating phone, email, live chat, and social media.
- Advanced analytics and AI for enhancing agent productivity, reducing wait times, and providing actionable insights to healthcare providers.
- Data-driven support, developing AI tools to understand patient and provider needs for a streamlined customer support experience.
- Scalable operations, adapting to seasonal demands such as flu surges or increased virtual health consultations.
"Calabrio has a strong history of providing AI-driven solutions to the healthcare sector and its contact center agents interacting with patients," said Dave Rhodes, CEO of Calabrio, in a statement. "This revolutionary partnership reflects our shared commitment to enabling improved, trusted access to healthcare through innovation, and it will help empower contact centers to play a vital role in enhancing patient and healthcare provider outcomes."