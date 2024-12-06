Calabrio Launches AI-Driven Solution for Healthcare

Calabrio, a workforce performance company, is partnering with industry leaders and DIGITAL, Canada's Global Innovation Cluster for digital technologies, to launch CareAI, an initiative emphasizing patient-centered care through innovative technologies and operational effectiveness.

With ORX, Queen's University, and WELL Health Technologies, the partnership is investing $30 million and has secured $14 million from DIGITAL. Calabrio's Wysdom acquisition allowed it to develop a Bot Analytics solution for agent and patient interactions.

The initiative focuses on addressing critical themes in healthcare contact centers with dynamic AI-powered features, including the following:

Enhanced patient-centric care, delivering personalized, empathetic care tailored to patient needs and reducing caregivers' administrative tasks.

Forecasted health professional shortages, automating and streamlining workflows and workforces to help provide care.

Multichannel communication integrating phone, email, live chat, and social media.

Advanced analytics and AI for enhancing agent productivity, reducing wait times, and providing actionable insights to healthcare providers.

Data-driven support, developing AI tools to understand patient and provider needs for a streamlined customer support experience.

Scalable operations, adapting to seasonal demands such as flu surges or increased virtual health consultations.