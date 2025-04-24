Calabrio Adds 70 Features to Calabrio ONE

Calabrio, a workforce performance company, has enhanced its Calabrio ONE suite to help contact center operators streamline operations, improve agent engagement, and remove friction from daily workflows by automating time-consuming tasks, providing deeper insights, and improving flexibility for agents.

Advanced features in Calabrio ONE include the following:

Auto QM: AI-driven quality management evaluates interactions for consistent scoring and identifies coaching opportunities. Users can customize generative AI prompts to meet unique business needs.

Trending Topics: AI categorizes customer conversations into key themes, helping teams spot trends, diagnose issues, and make data-driven improvements.

Interaction Summary: AI-powered summaries offer an overview of customer interactions, supporting compliance and engagement.

WFM Notifications: Real-time alerts keep agents and managers updated.

Vacation Planner Pro: Automated vacation bidding.

Real-Time Desktop Analytics: Provides instant visibility into agent activity, workflow inefficiencies, and task optimization.

Activity Requests for Calabrio WFM: Empowers agents with self-scheduling capabilities for pre-approved activities.

Periodization: Manages actual worked hours toward targeted work hours for a specified time frame per week and agent.