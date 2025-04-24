Calabrio Adds 70 Features to Calabrio ONE

Calabrio, a workforce performance company, has enhanced its Calabrio ONE suite to help contact center operators streamline operations, improve agent engagement, and remove friction from daily workflows by automating time-consuming tasks, providing deeper insights, and improving flexibility for agents.
"AI is here to stay and it's quickly changing the game," said Dave Rhodes, CEO of Calabrio, in a statement. "Calabrio has made very thoughtful investments to create AI-driven features, not just for the sake of AI but for the humans who use them. The purpose is to help agents more easily and successfully improve the customer experience. Much like the evolution from handwritten letters to email, our AI-powered Quality Management (Auto QM) is poised to redefine traditional methodologies, delivering immediate value and powerful outcomes on day one."
"We're proud to collaborate with some of the world's top contact centers, whose insights were instrumental in shaping these features," said Magnus Geverts, vice president of product marketing at Calabrio, in a statement. "Contact centers need to balance efficiency with employee wellbeing and customer satisfaction. These features help organizations create a more agile, efficient and engaged workforce by addressing contact centers' key operational challenges. Managers gain actionable insights, agents experience greater flexibility and job satisfaction, and customers receive faster, more personalized service."