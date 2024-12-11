Calabrio Acquires Echo AI

Calabrio has acquired Echo AI, providers of a generative artificial intelligence-native conversation intelligence platform. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Echo AI's technology will provide automated quality management with 100 percent customization and bolster Calabrio's offerings in customer experience (CX) intelligence and agent performance coaching, providing a deeper view into customer interactions and optimizing human and bot performance.

Echo AI's technology analyzes every customer conversation across multiple channels, including calls, tickets, surveys, and reviews.