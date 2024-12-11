Calabrio Acquires Echo AI

Calabrio has acquired Echo AI, providers of a generative artificial intelligence-native conversation intelligence platform. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Echo AI's technology will provide automated quality management with 100 percent customization and bolster Calabrio's offerings in customer experience (CX) intelligence and agent performance coaching, providing a deeper view into customer interactions and optimizing human and bot performance.
Echo AI's technology analyzes every customer conversation across multiple channels, including calls, tickets, surveys, and reviews.
"Calabrio believes AI is the cornerstone of innovation in the contact center," said Dave Rhodes, CEO of Calabrio, in a statement. "The Echo AI acquisition reflects our ongoing investment in solutions that enable automation, improve quality management and provide precise data to inform decisions.
"Echo AI's technology aligns with Calabrio's vision of an AI-enabled contact center. With this acquisition, we're accelerating our effort to provide a seamless integration of human and AI-driven intelligence, empowering agents to improve efficiency and dramatically improve customer interactions," Rhodes added.
"We are thrilled to join Calabrio to advance and accelerate the adoption and impact of generative AI in the contact center," said Alex Kvamme, Co-founder and CEO of Echo AI, in a statement. "Together, we'll help businesses unlock new levels of customer understanding and service excellence with unmatched depth, speed, and precision."