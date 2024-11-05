Business Systems and Teneo.ai Partner

Business Systems, a customer experience (CX) and contact center solutions provider, and Teneo.ai, a conversational AI orchestration solutions provider, have partnered to bring voice automation and generative artificial intelligence to contact centers.

This collaboration enables organizations to fully automate customer interactions using voice and generative AI with a new conversational AI solution that introduces a, multi-mode, multi-channel experience across platforms such as SMS, WhatsApp, X (Twitter), FB Messenger, iOS chat, and more. It simplifies customer journeys and technology architecture, allowing customers to choose their preferred communication channel.

The joint solution can handle hundreds of thousands of voice interactions simultaneously. It also offers multilingual support, around-the-clock service, and actionable insights into customer behavior. Other capabilities include the following:

Self-service information retrieval, and personalization for customers to handle common tasks independently with personalized responses, using insights from integrated databases and customer history.

Integrations with fraud detection and authentication systems.

Customer feedback, insights gathering, and continuous improvement, collecting data on customer satisfaction and service quality, which is used to improve operations and train agents.