Bulb Technologies, Geomant, and Buzzeasy Launch Graia, an Agentic AI CCaaS Platform

Bulb Technologies, Geomant, and Buzzeasy (three technology companies operating under the Bosqar Invest family of businesses) today launched an agentic and generative artificial intelligence-powered contact center-as-a-service platform under the brand name Graia.
Graia is able to communicate with empathy and adapts autonomously across sales, service, and operations.
"By launching Graia, we aren't just joining the AI category; we are redefining it. Graia is not another AI product, it is a reinvention of how customer experiences are delivered. We are moving beyond simple automation. With our agentic CCaaS platform and agentic AI, enterprises can deploy intelligent agents that act, learn, and evolve, turning everyday customer interactions into efficient and adaptive experiences. This is what happens when deep CX expertise meets next-generation genAI, a scalable, personalized solution designed to fit every business and grow with it," said Marko Martinovic, CEO of the Graia initiative, in a statement.
"By emancipating the proprietary AI portfolio developed within Bulb, Geomant, and Buzzeasy and launching Graia, we are giving it its own identity and opportunity to pursue growth from a very solid platform, having developed its own cutting-edge proprietary genAI platform," said Tomislav Glavaš, member of the management board of BOSQAR, in a statement.