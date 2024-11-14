Bucher + Suter Partners with Upstream Works

Contact center solutions providers Bucher + Suter and Upstream Works have partnered to expand Bucher + Suter's private cloud offerings by integrating Upstream Works' advanced omnichannel capabilities for expanded engagement options beyond the current Cisco ECE platform.

Through this partnership, Bucher + Suter will deliver omnichannel solutions for industries such as banking, healthcare, government, and retail. With Upstream Works' technology, Bucher + Suter's private cloud clients will gain real-time, unified interactions across voice, email, chat, social media, SMS, messaging, video, and co-browse channels and a suite of AI orchestration capabilities to power and automate self-service, agent assistance, and customer experiences.

"We are thrilled to partner with Upstream Works to enhance the omnichannel options for our private cloud customers," said Martin Wüthrich, CEO of Bucher + Suter, in a statement. "This partnership aligns with our commitment to deliver secure, industry-leading solutions that simplify and elevate customer interactions through our Cisco-based architecture."

"We are excited about our partnership with Bucher + Suter and enabling Cisco clients to accelerate their customer experience transformation plans," said Rob McDougall, CEO of Upstream Works, in a statement. "Together, we're helping organizations with channel-integrated experiences, AI-powered self-service, and real-time agent assist to improve productivity, customer experience, and operational efficiency."

Connect with SCS



Email Newsletter

Receive customer service news, trends, and analysis, plus expert advice.
Periodically, get important offers from SmartCustomerService.com or our advertising partners.

Best Practices

More Best Practices

Webinars

More Webinars

Content Library

More Content Library