Bucher + Suter Partners with Upstream Works

Contact center solutions providers Bucher + Suter and Upstream Works have partnered to expand Bucher + Suter's private cloud offerings by integrating Upstream Works' advanced omnichannel capabilities for expanded engagement options beyond the current Cisco ECE platform.

Through this partnership, Bucher + Suter will deliver omnichannel solutions for industries such as banking, healthcare, government, and retail. With Upstream Works' technology, Bucher + Suter's private cloud clients will gain real-time, unified interactions across voice, email, chat, social media, SMS, messaging, video, and co-browse channels and a suite of AI orchestration capabilities to power and automate self-service, agent assistance, and customer experiences.