Bucher + Suter Partners with Upstream Works

Contact center solutions providers Bucher + Suter and Upstream Works have partnered to expand Bucher + Suter's private cloud offerings by integrating Upstream Works' advanced omnichannel capabilities for expanded engagement options beyond the current Cisco ECE platform.
Through this partnership, Bucher + Suter will deliver omnichannel solutions for industries such as banking, healthcare, government, and retail. With Upstream Works' technology, Bucher + Suter's private cloud clients will gain real-time, unified interactions across voice, email, chat, social media, SMS, messaging, video, and co-browse channels and a suite of AI orchestration capabilities to power and automate self-service, agent assistance, and customer experiences.
"We are thrilled to partner with Upstream Works to enhance the omnichannel options for our private cloud customers," said Martin Wüthrich, CEO of Bucher + Suter, in a statement. "This partnership aligns with our commitment to deliver secure, industry-leading solutions that simplify and elevate customer interactions through our Cisco-based architecture."
"We are excited about our partnership with Bucher + Suter and enabling Cisco clients to accelerate their customer experience transformation plans," said Rob McDougall, CEO of Upstream Works, in a statement. "Together, we're helping organizations with channel-integrated experiences, AI-powered self-service, and real-time agent assist to improve productivity, customer experience, and operational efficiency."