Broadvoice Launches GoEngage and AI Analyst

Broadvoice, a customer experience solutions provider, has launched GoEngage and AI Analyst for GoContact.

GoEngage automates inbound voice interactions with a natural, human-like cadence. AI Analyst gives contact center leaders instant answers to operational questions.

"The future of customer experience isn't just AI that answers questions; it's AI that understands, acts, and advises," said Broadvoice Chief Product Officer Gurdip Jande in a statement. "With GoContact AI, organizations can automate customer interactions, execute business workflows, seamlessly escalate to human experts with full context, and equip every supervisor with an AI Analyst that transforms data into decisions. That's how we help businesses deliver exceptional customer experiences at scale."

Built on speech-to-speech technology, GoEngage processes audio directly to catch tone, interruptions, and natural pauses, then responds with human-like fluidity. Callers explain what they need in their own words, and GoEngage handles the request. When conversations need a human, it passes full interaction history for a contextual handoff.

AI Analyst lets CX leaders explore performance in plain language and get insights based on their data.