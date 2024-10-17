Broadvoice Integrates with CommunityWFM

Broadvoice, a customer experience technology provider, and CommunityWFM, a workforce management software provider, have partnered to embed CommunityWFM's Enterprise and Essentials solutions directly into the entire Broadvoice suite of dynamic contact center and customer experience products, including its GoContact contact center-as-a-service platform.
CommunityWFM helps contact centers with extensive forecasting, scheduling, real-time adherence, intraday management, and agent portal capabilities, a built-in communications framework, and the Community Everywhere mobile app.
This partnership lets Broadvoice use its contact center solutions to drive additional value for customers. And, combining workforce management metrics with the omnichannel data gathered by Broadvoice creates a repository of contact center information to improve customer and agent satisfaction.
"We take pride at Broadvoice in partnering with the best technologies in the contact center industry," said João Camarate, chief technology officer of Broadvoice, in a statement. "CommunityWFM is an elite contact center WFM technology with an outstanding team, and we are thrilled to have formed such a unique partnership with them."
"Partnering so closely with Broadvoice was an obvious choice for CommunityWFM," said Daryl Gonos, CEO of CommunityWFM, in a statement. "Their focus on innovation has led to them creating one of the best unified communications solutions in the industry and a culture that aligns perfectly with what we have created ourselves as a market leader."