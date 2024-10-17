Broadvoice Integrates with CommunityWFM

Broadvoice, a customer experience technology provider, and CommunityWFM, a workforce management software provider, have partnered to embed CommunityWFM's Enterprise and Essentials solutions directly into the entire Broadvoice suite of dynamic contact center and customer experience products, including its GoContact contact center-as-a-service platform.

CommunityWFM helps contact centers with extensive forecasting, scheduling, real-time adherence, intraday management, and agent portal capabilities, a built-in communications framework, and the Community Everywhere mobile app.

This partnership lets Broadvoice use its contact center solutions to drive additional value for customers. And, combining workforce management metrics with the omnichannel data gathered by Broadvoice creates a repository of contact center information to improve customer and agent satisfaction.