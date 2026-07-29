Broadvoice Integrates GoContact with Microsoft Dynamics 365

Broadvoice, a provider of customer experience and business communications solutions, has launched GoContact for Microsoft Dynamics 365 on Microsoft Marketplace.

The integration embeds GoContact as a dedicated panel inside Dynamics 365. Agents select their queues or campaigns and handle inbound or outbound calls without leaving the CRM. When a call ends, GoContact automatically writes the outcome, interaction details, and notes to the customer record.

The GoContact for Dynamics 365 integration includes the following:

Native Call Panel: A GoContact panel embedded in Dynamics 365.

Automatic Call Logging: Call outcomes, interaction details, and notes are written into the Dynamics 365 contact record when a call ends.

Queue and Campaign Selection: Agents choose their queue or campaign at login and start handling calls immediately.

Role-Based Access: Built-in authentication and permissions ensure agents see only what they need.

Compliance-Ready Audit Trails: Every interaction is automatically tracked and logged to support reporting and regulatory requirements.