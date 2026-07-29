Broadvoice Integrates GoContact with Microsoft Dynamics 365

Broadvoice, a provider of customer experience and business communications solutions, has launched GoContact for Microsoft Dynamics 365 on Microsoft Marketplace.
The integration embeds GoContact as a dedicated panel inside Dynamics 365. Agents select their queues or campaigns and handle inbound or outbound calls without leaving the CRM. When a call ends, GoContact automatically writes the outcome, interaction details, and notes to the customer record.
The GoContact for Dynamics 365 integration includes the following:
- Native Call Panel: A GoContact panel embedded in Dynamics 365.
- Automatic Call Logging: Call outcomes, interaction details, and notes are written into the Dynamics 365 contact record when a call ends.
- Queue and Campaign Selection: Agents choose their queue or campaign at login and start handling calls immediately.
- Role-Based Access: Built-in authentication and permissions ensure agents see only what they need.
- Compliance-Ready Audit Trails: Every interaction is automatically tracked and logged to support reporting and regulatory requirements.
"By bringing GoContact inside Dynamics 365, we're removing the tab-switching and the manual pieces of the process that slow agents down and put customer data at risk," said Gurdip Jande, chief product officer of Broadvoice, in a statement. "Getting this integration published on the Microsoft Marketplace was an important milestone for us. It's reflective of our commitment to meeting our joint customers on the systems they already rely on every day."