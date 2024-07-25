Broadvoice Achieves SOC 2 Certification for CCaaS and UCaaS Platforms

Broadvoice, an omnichannel contact center and unified communications provider for small and mid-market companies and outsourcers, has achieved Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 1 certification for its GoContact contact center-as-a-service platform and b-hive unified communications-as-a-service platform.

SOC 2 is the industry independent audit of information security practices, policies, procedures, and operations. The SOC 2 certification verifies that Broadvoice solutions have met the rigorous standards for security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality and privacy identified by the Trust Services Criteria.