Broadvoice Achieves SOC 2 Certification for CCaaS and UCaaS Platforms

Broadvoice, an omnichannel contact center and unified communications provider for small and mid-market companies and outsourcers, has achieved Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 1 certification for its GoContact contact center-as-a-service platform and b-hive unified communications-as-a-service platform.
SOC 2 is the industry independent audit of information security practices, policies, procedures, and operations. The SOC 2 certification verifies that Broadvoice solutions have met the rigorous standards for security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality and privacy identified by the Trust Services Criteria.
"At Broadvoice, security has always been our top priority," said CEO Jim Murphy, in a statement. "With both our GoContact and b-hive products achieving SOC 2 certification, customers know they have a trusted and secure partner to support all their CX needs.
"The hybrid workforce is here to stay," Murphy added. "Our customers need to know that their customer data is safe and secure across locations, time zones, and devices."