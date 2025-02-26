Broadvoice | GoContact Launches Post-Call AI

Broadvoice | GoContact, a customer experience technology provider, has released Post-Call AI with artificial intelligence-backed sentiment analysis, summaries, and transcripts, for its GoContact contact center-as-a-service platform.

Key capabilities of Broadvoice's Post-Call AI include the following:

  • Tools like post-call summaries and automated quality assurance.
  • The ability to proactively find and fix gaps in the customer experience using sentiment, multilingual call summaries, and transcriptions.
  • The ability to assess agent performance based on call outcomes to create evaluations and guide training and development.
  • Centralized Insights as soon as the call ends to spot new business and operational trends.

"In today's fast-paced world, understanding what happens during every call is key to improving service quality and customer experience," said Tatiana Lopes, vice president of product at Broadvoice, in a statement. "With strategic insights into each conversation, our Post-Call AI ensures every call adds value."

