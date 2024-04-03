Brightspeed Launches Brightspeed Voice+ with RingCentral

Brightspeed, a fiber broadband builder, has launched Brightspeed Voice+ powered by RingCentral's enterprise cloud communications solution for integrated messaging, video and voice capabilities from virtually any device.
RingCentral's unified communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) capabilities, combined with Brightspeed's connectivity, will help enterprise customers modernize business communications and enable workforce collaboration.
RingCentral equips Brightspeed Voice+ customers with the latest technology, including deep analytics, transcription, and intelligent meeting summaries at their fingertips.
"We are investing in creating a future-proof network and offering our customers the technology they need for their businesses to thrive in today's highly connected world," said Jeff Lowney, Brightspeed's executive vice president and chief commercial officer for enterprise and wholesale, in a statement. "RingCentral's innovative solutions complement our suite of services and will allow our enterprise customers the ability to create a more efficient work environment for their employees."
"The rapid adoption of generative AI is powering a seismic shift from unifying modalities of communication to unifying experiences, and RingCentral is unlocking the power of business conversations with AI across our entire product portfolio," said Ramin Missaghieh, RingCentral's vice president of sales and service providers for Americas, in a statement. "We are helping businesses deliver even more value to their customers, employees, and partners, and now Brightspeed customers will reap these benefits. By partnering with RingCentral, Brightspeed will have the tools to help businesses drive operational efficiencies and overall stakeholder engagement, while also providing customers with a scalable solution that is able to meet customer needs and industry advancements."