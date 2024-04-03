Brightspeed Launches Brightspeed Voice+ with RingCentral

Brightspeed, a fiber broadband builder, has launched Brightspeed Voice+ powered by RingCentral's enterprise cloud communications solution for integrated messaging, video and voice capabilities from virtually any device.

RingCentral's unified communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) capabilities, combined with Brightspeed's connectivity, will help enterprise customers modernize business communications and enable workforce collaboration.

RingCentral equips Brightspeed Voice+ customers with the latest technology, including deep analytics, transcription, and intelligent meeting summaries at their fingertips.