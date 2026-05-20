Brainfish Ships Live Agent Handoff for Zendesk

Brainfish, an artificial intelligence knowledge layer provider, today at Zendesk's Relate user conference launched Live Agent Handoff for Zendesk.
Live Agent Handoff is an integration involving a structural AI-to-human handoff for when automation cannot handle a task or inquiry.
With Brainfish Live Agent Handoff for Zendesk, the transition happens in the same conversation window with the full AI exchange (every message, every retrieved source, every confidence score) loaded into the human agent's view automatically.
"Every AI support tool eventually fails the same way: the handoff," said Daniel Kimber, CEO and co-founder of Brainfish, in a statement "The customer drops into a ticket queue, the agent starts blind, and the trust built in the first half of the conversation evaporates. That dead-end isn't a feature gap. It's structural. We built Live Agent Handoff to make the AI conversation and the human conversation the same conversation, on the same surface, with the same context."