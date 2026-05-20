Brainfish Ships Live Agent Handoff for Zendesk

Brainfish, an artificial intelligence knowledge layer provider, today at Zendesk's Relate user conference launched Live Agent Handoff for Zendesk.

Live Agent Handoff is an integration involving a structural AI-to-human handoff for when automation cannot handle a task or inquiry.

With Brainfish Live Agent Handoff for Zendesk, the transition happens in the same conversation window with the full AI exchange (every message, every retrieved source, every confidence score) loaded into the human agent's view automatically.