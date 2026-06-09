BluIP and NiCE Deliver Unified UCaaS + CCaaS Solution

BluIP, a provider of cloud communications, has expanded its partnership with NiCE to deliver a tightly integrated unified communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) and contact center-as-a-service (CCaaS) solution. The integration brings BluIP Cloud PBX solutions together with NiCE's CXone platform to help companies modernize legacy telephony systems while unlocking enterprise-wide intelligence and extending AI, analytics, and operational visibility.

With BluIP and NiCE, centralized call recording and enterprise-wide analytics provide compliance visibility and coaching insights across back-office teams, clinical staff, administrative departments, and distributed locations. AI-generated call summaries seamlessly transfer between CXone and BluIP Cloud PBX environments. When calls move from the contact center to another department, the receiving employee can review the AI summary before connecting. Mobile and desk phone users receive the summary as a whisper announcement.

Through BluIP's UCaaS integration with NiCE CXone, organizations can do the following:

Replace legacy systems with a modern cloud PBX.

Incorporate both UCaaS and CCaaS call recordings into CXone's call recording ecosystem for AI analysis.

Apply quality management and interaction analytics to all enterprise calls.

Improve operational visibility through unified dashboards and presence management.