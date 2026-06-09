BluIP and NiCE Deliver Unified UCaaS + CCaaS Solution

BluIP, a provider of cloud communications, has expanded its partnership with NiCE to deliver a tightly integrated unified communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) and contact center-as-a-service (CCaaS) solution. The integration brings BluIP Cloud PBX solutions together with NiCE's CXone platform to help companies modernize legacy telephony systems while unlocking enterprise-wide intelligence and extending AI, analytics, and operational visibility.
With BluIP and NiCE, centralized call recording and enterprise-wide analytics provide compliance visibility and coaching insights across back-office teams, clinical staff, administrative departments, and distributed locations. AI-generated call summaries seamlessly transfer between CXone and BluIP Cloud PBX environments. When calls move from the contact center to another department, the receiving employee can review the AI summary before connecting. Mobile and desk phone users receive the summary as a whisper announcement.
Through BluIP's UCaaS integration with NiCE CXone, organizations can do the following:
- Replace legacy systems with a modern cloud PBX.
- Incorporate both UCaaS and CCaaS call recordings into CXone's call recording ecosystem for AI analysis.
- Apply quality management and interaction analytics to all enterprise calls.
- Improve operational visibility through unified dashboards and presence management.
"Guests, customers and patients interact with your entire organization, not just your contact center," said Armen Martirosyan, CEO of BluIP, in a statement. "By integrating our UCaaS solutions and NiCE CXone CCaaS at the carrier level, we enable enterprises to apply the same AI-driven oversight, compliance, and insight across every call."
"At NiCE, we help organizations orchestrate smarter, more connected experiences with NiCE CXone at the core," said Dan Belanger, president of NiCE Americas, in a statement. "By integrating CXone's AI-driven analytics and automation with BluIP's carrier-grade UCaaS solutions, we're extending intelligence beyond the contact center and across the enterprise, enabling seamless interactions, stronger compliance, and measurable business outcomes."