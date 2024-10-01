Avaya and Verint Deepen Partnership

Avaya has deepened its partnership with Verint, providing businesses with Verint's solutions and artificial intelligence-powered bots integrated into the Avaya Experience Platform and allowing joint customers to innovate and add new features across deployment methods.
Avaya customers have access to more than 50 AI-powered bots via the Verint Open Platform either on premises or in the cloud.
"Our long-standing partnership with Verint is built on a mutual dedication to empower organizations globally with innovative customer experience solutions," said Eric Rossman, global vice president of partnerships and alliances at Avaya, in a statement. "Avaya'scontinued alignment with Verint allows us to give our joint customers the latest AI features to innovate their contact centers, underscoring our commitment to 'Innovation Without Disruption.' By leveraging our strong partnership ecosystem, we are uniquely positioned to help brands pursue innovation at their pace without the business disruptions that often get in the way."
"For more than 20 years, Avaya and Verint have worked together to build and grow a customer base that leverages the successful integration of their enterprise CX solutions. We are excited to further strengthen our partnership and assist our customers in achieving AI business outcomes now," said John Bourne, senior vice president of global channels and alliances at Verint, in a statement."