Avaya and RingCentral Expand Partnership

RingCentral, a provider of cloud business communications, contact center, video, and hybrid event solutions, and Avaya, a provider of customer experience and communications solutions, have expanded their partnership to launch a hybrid solution of RingCentral's artificial intelligence-powered cloud business communications solution with Avaya Aura telephony, providing enhanced collaboration capabilities.

This offering allows users to collaborate whether they are using Avaya Aura or Avaya Cloud Office telephony solutions. Customers can combine their Avaya technology with RingCentral's video calling and messaging features, including RingSense AI, RingCentral's core AI platform for live transcriptions, closed captioning, video summaries, and video highlights. This hybrid solution also enables users to leverage the Avaya Aura Platform or cloud-based Avaya Cloud Office by RingCentral (ACO) for call control functionality across messaging, video, and phone.

"Our expanded partnership with RingCentral enhances communications and collaboration experiences for our global customers. This integration further demonstrates our commitment to innovation without disruption. We are empowering our customers to operate where and how they want—on-prem, private cloud, or public cloud—without missing a beat," said Alan Masarek, Avaya's CEO, in a statement "Our objective is to simplify business communications while offering robust, enterprise-grade, multimodal cloud communications capabilities with 99.999 percent reliability and security," said Vlad Shmunis, founder, chairman, and CEO of RingCentral, in a statement. "We're excited to build on our partnership with Avaya through a solution that flexibly serves Avaya's UC customer needs. Together, we are proud to offer Avaya customers a new, hybrid option for leveraging their existing investment in Avaya Aura while providing a seamless path to a cloud communications experience."

Another part of the RingCentral and Avaya partnership is an integration of ACO phone capabilities with Microsoft Teams, which will leverage direct routing and the RingCentral for Microsoft Teams embedded app. In addition, there is an integration of the Avaya Experience Platform (AXP)public cloud contact center with ACO for a unified communications and contact center integrated experience.