Avaya Launches the Infinity Platform

Avaya today introduced the Avaya Infinity platform to unify fragmented customer experiences.

Avaya Infinity injects artificial intelligence and intelligent orchestration into existing enterprise environments, connecting channels, insights, technologies, and workflows.

"Strong bonds are earned over time, interaction by interaction," said Patrick Dennis, CEO of Avaya, in a statement. "But the reality for the world's largest businesses and public-sector organizations is that too often investments in new technologies, channels, and modalities meant to strengthen customer interactions actually splinter them. Avaya Infinity reverses this tide, collapsing silos and creating connections that transform the contact center from a vehicle for surface-level contact to the place where enterprise relationships deepen and expand."

Avaya Infinity brings voice and digital channels together; combines fragmented data and customer and employee behaviors; and unifies AI, applications, and disparate systems into a single ecosystem

With Avaya Infinity, companies can deploy in private, on-premises, and hybrid environments. The platform is also AI-agnostic.