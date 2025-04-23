Avaya Launches the Infinity Platform

Avaya today introduced the Avaya Infinity platform to unify fragmented customer experiences.
Avaya Infinity injects artificial intelligence and intelligent orchestration into existing enterprise environments, connecting channels, insights, technologies, and workflows.
"Strong bonds are earned over time, interaction by interaction," said Patrick Dennis, CEO of Avaya, in a statement. "But the reality for the world's largest businesses and public-sector organizations is that too often investments in new technologies, channels, and modalities meant to strengthen customer interactions actually splinter them. Avaya Infinity reverses this tide, collapsing silos and creating connections that transform the contact center from a vehicle for surface-level contact to the place where enterprise relationships deepen and expand."
Avaya Infinity brings voice and digital channels together; combines fragmented data and customer and employee behaviors; and unifies AI, applications, and disparate systems into a single ecosystem
With Avaya Infinity, companies can deploy in private, on-premises, and hybrid environments. The platform is also AI-agnostic.
"For decades Avaya has been the trusted partner for enterprises operating in complex, highly regulated industries, and our largest customers have made it clear: rigid systems and AI experiments are holding them back," Dennis said. "They need a connection center that lets them modernize on their terms without giving up control, extensibility, or security. By extending the value of their existing investments, Avaya Infinity expands the possibilities of who enterprises are today and accelerates the best of what they can be next."