Avaya Acquires Edify

Avaya, a provider of customer experience and communications solutions, has acquired Edify, bringing advanced, AI-powered customer journey orchestration and workflow capabilities directly into the Avaya Experience Platform (AXP). Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Edify delivers no-code, cloud-native solutions, and the integration of its orchestration capabilities into AXP accelerates Avaya's ability to deliver personalized customer experiences such as task automation, journey orchestration and out-of-the-box CRM connectors. Its workflows help users deliver fully automated and assisted customer journeys. The platform natively includes features like open APIs for seamless integrations to technology partner solutions, out-of-the-box CRM connections, and AI-powered capabilities like natural language understanding and sentiment analysis.