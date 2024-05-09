Avaya Acquires Edify

Avaya, a provider of customer experience and communications solutions, has acquired Edify, bringing advanced, AI-powered customer journey orchestration and workflow capabilities directly into the Avaya Experience Platform (AXP). Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Edify delivers no-code, cloud-native solutions, and the integration of its orchestration capabilities into AXP accelerates Avaya's ability to deliver personalized customer experiences such as task automation, journey orchestration and out-of-the-box CRM connectors. Its workflows help users deliver fully automated and assisted customer journeys. The platform natively includes features like open APIs for seamless integrations to technology partner solutions, out-of-the-box CRM connections, and AI-powered capabilities like natural language understanding and sentiment analysis.
"The acquisition of Edify is more evidence that Avaya is the innovation leader in customer experience solutions, as we continue to add new capabilities and value for Avaya Experience Platform customers," said Alan Masarek, CEO of Avaya, in a statement. "This tuck-in acquisition is additional evidence that Avaya is making investments in technology, people, and experience to continue to power the company's momentum in the market. Equally important is the injection of additional world-class customer experience talent that this transaction brings to our engineering, product, and go-to-customer organizations. I am delighted to welcome the Edify team to Avaya."
"The team and I are delighted to join Avaya," said Tony Lama, CEO of Edify, in a statement. "Edify has always been about breaking down business communications barriers, both inside and beyond the walls of traditional contact centers. Joining the Avaya team allows us to continue that mission at an unparalleled scale while advancing Avaya's innovation-without-disruption strategy."
"With the acquisition of Edify, Avaya is accelerating its ability to bring new workflow orchestration innovation to its customers, as well as additional native AI capabilities," said Sheila McGee-Smith, president, and principal analyst at McGee-Smith Analytics, in a statement. "Edify was built in the last few years using the most modern microservices architecture, which will allow Avaya to quickly integrate it as a native component of the Avaya Experience Platform, delivering innovation at the speed demanded by CX decision-makers."