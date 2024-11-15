Avaamo Launches AutoQA

Avaamo, a contact center artificial intelligence solutions provider, has launched AutoQA, a generative AI-powered quality assurance solution for evaluating customer interactions.

Powered by Avaamo's proprietary LLaMB technology, AutoQA automatically evaluates 100 percent of customer interactions across all channels.

AutoQA introduces the following capabilities:

"Contact centers have long struggled with the trade-off between comprehensive quality assurance and operational efficiency," said Sriram Chakravarthy, chief technology officer of Avaamo, in a statement. "AutoQA eliminates this compromise by providing complete coverage and near-perfect accuracy, turning QA costs into profit opportunities."