Avaamo Launches AutoQA

Avaamo, a contact center artificial intelligence solutions provider, has launched AutoQA, a generative AI-powered quality assurance solution for evaluating customer interactions.
Powered by Avaamo's proprietary LLaMB technology, AutoQA automatically evaluates 100 percent of customer interactions across all channels.
AutoQA introduces the following capabilities:
- Real-Time Quality Assessment, which evaluates agent performance instantly using predefined, weighted guidelines for each call stage.
- Intelligent Guideline Setup, which allows teams to create and customize evaluation criteria using simple English instructions.
- Comprehensive Self-Learning Tools that empower agents with complete visibility into their performance metrics and personalized development paths.
- Real-time performance insights and feedback.
- Detailed analytics with emotion indicators and call summaries.
- Seamless guideline updates and instant re-evaluation of past interactions.
- Robust trend analysis for data-driven decision-making.
- Data security and regulatory compliance with advanced encryption, secure data handling, and stringent access controls.
"Contact centers have long struggled with the trade-off between comprehensive quality assurance and operational efficiency," said Sriram Chakravarthy, chief technology officer of Avaamo, in a statement. "AutoQA eliminates this compromise by providing complete coverage and near-perfect accuracy, turning QA costs into profit opportunities."