Avaamo Launches AutoQA

Avaamo, a contact center artificial intelligence solutions provider, has launched AutoQA, a generative AI-powered quality assurance solution for evaluating customer interactions.

Powered by Avaamo's proprietary LLaMB technology, AutoQA automatically evaluates 100 percent of customer interactions across all channels.

AutoQA introduces the following capabilities:

  • Real-Time Quality Assessment, which evaluates agent performance instantly using predefined, weighted guidelines for each call stage.
  • Intelligent Guideline Setup, which allows teams to create and customize evaluation criteria using simple English instructions.
  • Comprehensive Self-Learning Tools that empower agents with complete visibility into their performance metrics and personalized development paths.
  • Real-time performance insights and feedback.
  • Detailed analytics with emotion indicators and call summaries.
  • Seamless guideline updates and instant re-evaluation of past interactions.
  • Robust trend analysis for data-driven decision-making.
  • Data security and regulatory compliance with advanced encryption, secure data handling, and stringent access controls.

"Contact centers have long struggled with the trade-off between comprehensive quality assurance and operational efficiency," said Sriram Chakravarthy, chief technology officer of Avaamo, in a statement. "AutoQA eliminates this compromise by providing complete coverage and near-perfect accuracy, turning QA costs into profit opportunities."

