Avaamo Launches AI-Powered Agent Assist Copilot

Avaamo today introduced Avaamo Agent Assist Copilot built on its generative artificial intelligence platform, Avaamo LLaMB, to provide real-time support to contact center agents.
This new agent assist software leverages Avaamo's real-time transcription technology. It captures 100 percent of customer calls and deploys with a latency of less than 300 milliseconds.
"Generative AI is finally making it possible to reverse the decades-long decline in call agent productivity and customer experience. CX leaders recognize this massive opportunity, but recent entrants to market have been piecemeal, surface-level offerings," said Ram Menon, Avaamo's co-founder and CEO, in a statement. "Enterprise teams need end-to-end solutions capable of transforming their contact center into a revenue driver by giving agents thoughtful, intelligent guidance before, during, and after a call. We're uniquely positioned to deliver this, in large part because we've spent the past decade building our underlying generative AI platform. Our Agent Assist Copilot is a profound departure from what's out there today. The result is saved time, saved money, and a better experience for agents and customers alike."
Avaamo's Agent Assist Copilot leverages generative AI throughout the call journey to enhance the entire experience, including the following:
- Pre-Call Intent Detection and Identification that routes each call to the most relevant, effective agent based on caller intent. It mines relevant CRM data, previous requests, historical interactions and more to provide a 360-degree customer view before the first hello.
- In-Call Assistance and Task Automation that suggests thoughtful responses and surfaces subject matter expertise in real time based on what the customer is saying live, pulling from unique customer data, public information, documents, and more. It also prioritizes and recommends a next-best action for agents during the call. Seamless integration with back-end systems automates a wide range of tasks.
- Post-Call Extraction and Insights for assigning relevant tags, extracting topics, tracking promises made to customers, and updating customer records.