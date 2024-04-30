Avaamo Launches AI-Powered Agent Assist Copilot

Avaamo today introduced Avaamo Agent Assist Copilot built on its generative artificial intelligence platform, Avaamo LLaMB, to provide real-time support to contact center agents.

This new agent assist software leverages Avaamo's real-time transcription technology. It captures 100 percent of customer calls and deploys with a latency of less than 300 milliseconds.

"Generative AI is finally making it possible to reverse the decades-long decline in call agent productivity and customer experience. CX leaders recognize this massive opportunity, but recent entrants to market have been piecemeal, surface-level offerings," said Ram Menon, Avaamo's co-founder and CEO, in a statement. "Enterprise teams need end-to-end solutions capable of transforming their contact center into a revenue driver by giving agents thoughtful, intelligent guidance before, during, and after a call. We're uniquely positioned to deliver this, in large part because we've spent the past decade building our underlying generative AI platform. Our Agent Assist Copilot is a profound departure from what's out there today. The result is saved time, saved money, and a better experience for agents and customers alike."

Avaamo's Agent Assist Copilot leverages generative AI throughout the call journey to enhance the entire experience, including the following: