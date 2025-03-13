Authenticx Launches Healthcare-Specific AI for Contact Center Quality Management

Authenticx, providers of a conversation intelligence platform for healthcare organizations, has added functionality to its automated quality management solution to enhance contact center quality assurance and management with a Mixture of Experts machine learning technique. These new functionalities focus on incorporating meaningful insights at scale into standard QA practices, agent performance, and quality evaluations.

These new features from Authenticx enable healthcare organizations to do the following:

Automate QA evaluations, providing context with customizable, nuanced rubric scoring to enhance contact center insights with machine learning built specifically for healthcare.

Generate personalized agent coaching, automating the evaluation, scoring, and reporting of agent performance to improve the frequency and relevance of feedback given to agents with AI-assisted coaching notes.

Provide agents with critical context, understanding trends and drilling down into specific conversations and insights using generative AI. This enables leaders to celebrate team wins, source recurring issues, and empower agents to self-serve in their own professional development.

Build high-impact training scenarios, capture and share conversation montages highlighting agents' positive impact on customers, build an audio library for onboarding, and drive seamless customer experiences.