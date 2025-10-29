Authenticx Launches AI Agent Assist in Salesforce AppExchange

Authenticx, providers of a conversation intelligence platform for healthcare organizations, has launched its agent assistance solution on Salesforce AppExchange.

This new app integration empowers healthcare organizations to support their contact center agents with real-time conversation insights, artificial intelligence-generated summaries of previous customer interactions, intelligent prompts, and in-call guidance driven by AI, all embedded directly within Salesforce.

Integrated seamlessly within the agent dashboard, agents see historical context, real-time guidance, and recommended next steps that will improve patient experiences and operational efficiency. It gives a more complete view of individual contact center agent performance and team-wide trends, while also making feedback more actionable for the individual.

"Agents are expected to deliver exceptional support in increasingly complex conversations, especially in healthcare," said Eric Prugh, chief product officer of Authenticx, in a statement. "With Authenticx now available in Salesforce, we're eliminating barriers to information access and enabling real-time, compliant, and efficient support that truly improves the patient experience."

With Authenticx, healthcare teams gain access to context-rich insights and tailored guidance delivered directly within the agent desktop to improve every patient interaction. The insights available include the following: