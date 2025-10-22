Aspect and Cresta Partner to Power Workforce Planning with Agentic AI

Aspect, a provider of workforce engagement management, has partnered with Cresta, a contact center platform provider, to bring together workforce optimization and performance insight to help contact centers plan, manage, and improve their operations.
Aspect Workforce enables teams to plan, from forecasting and scheduling to managing staffing and adherence. Alongside this product offering, Aspect's workforce intelligence empowers organizations to navigate the new era of AI by transforming workforce data into actionable insights.
Through this integration with Cresta, customers can extend Aspect's workforce intelligence into coaching, quality, and conversation analytics. Contact center leaders can streamline workflows, enhance fairness and transparency within the workplace, and identify opportunities for smarter planning, more targeted coaching, and continuous operational improvement. It also enables data-driven shift bidding and performance-based incentives.
"Aspect and Cresta share a common vision: empowering leaders with tools that guide, not just measure," said Elizabeth Del Ferro, Aspect's chief growth officer, in a statement. "By connecting workforce planning with AI coaching and quality insights, we're helping customer experience teams forecast smarter and improve faster, all while elevating the agent experience."
"AI-powered insights turn piecemeal coaching and quality management programs into a scalable and transformative growth driver," said Alex Cramer, chief revenue officer of Cresta, in a statement. "By integrating Crestas Conversation Intelligence solution with Aspect's leading Workforce Management offerings, we're empowering businesses to make better-informed workforce decisions based on actionable insights from 100 percent of agent conversations."