Aspect and Cresta Partner to Power Workforce Planning with Agentic AI

Aspect, a provider of workforce engagement management, has partnered with Cresta, a contact center platform provider, to bring together workforce optimization and performance insight to help contact centers plan, manage, and improve their operations.

Aspect Workforce enables teams to plan, from forecasting and scheduling to managing staffing and adherence. Alongside this product offering, Aspect's workforce intelligence empowers organizations to navigate the new era of AI by transforming workforce data into actionable insights.

Through this integration with Cresta, customers can extend Aspect's workforce intelligence into coaching, quality, and conversation analytics. Contact center leaders can streamline workflows, enhance fairness and transparency within the workplace, and identify opportunities for smarter planning, more targeted coaching, and continuous operational improvement. It also enables data-driven shift bidding and performance-based incentives.