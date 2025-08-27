Aspect Updates Aspect Cloud Workforce

Aspect has updated Aspect Cloud Workforce, its workforce engagement management (WEM) software, with a cleaner, more intuitive interface, real-time tools, artificial intelligence-powered forecasting, automated shift suggestions, and mobile enhancements.

"Today, organizations are under pressure to move faster, make better decisions, and keep tools easy to use. Multiple disconnected systems create extra clicks and wasted time. Aspect has entered its era of easy, powerful, and ready-to-adapt technology and we're excited for customers to be empowered by our technology and the experience our teams have been hard at work creating," said Royce Haynes, Aspect's chief technology officer, in a statement.

Agents will gain more control and visibility over their schedules, with tools that streamline shift swaps, provide staffing overlays , and offer approval predictions. Supervisors benefit from reduced manual processes, faster turnaround on requests, and better adherence.

Alongside this release, Aspect is also introducing the following:

Aspect Workforce Mobile App, enabling users to view, edit, and request schedule changes from anywhere. It also features in-app notifications, partial approvals for multi-day requests, and real-time time-off balance visibility.

Aspect Developer Portal, which centralizes API management, documentation, sandbox environments, and usage dashboards to create secure, scalable integrations.

Both the mobile app and Developer Portal are fully integrated into the Aspect Cloud Workforce ecosystem.