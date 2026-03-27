Aspect Software Partners with Five9

Aspect, a provider of workforce management and workforce engagement solutions, and Five9, a provider of intelligent cloud contact center solutions, have partnered to help organizations align real-time customer demand with intelligent staffing and scheduling.

Aspect's integration with Five9 enables Aspect Intelligence to ingest real-time agent state and historical interaction data, allowing organizations to improve forecasting accuracy and power automated intraday adjustments that keep staffing aligned with live demand. Aspect and Five9 will also expand joint enablement and go-to-market efforts.

Five9 customers are leveraging Aspect's advanced forecasting, scheduling, and workforce optimization capabilities to manage contact center operations at scale. By connecting interaction data from Five9 directly to Aspect's workforce management platform, enterprises are gaining deeper visibility into demand patterns and are proactively adjusting staffing to maintain service levels and control operational costs.

"Today's contact centers need more than just interaction handling; they need operational intelligence that helps them anticipate demand and respond in real time," said Anna DeGraftenreed, Aspect's vice president of partner ecosystem, in a statement. "Customers are already seeing the value of connecting Five9 with Aspect's workforce optimization powered by Aspect Intelligence. By formalizing our partnership, we're making it easier for more organizations to deploy this integration and operate more efficiently while delivering better customer experiences."

The integration allows organizations to automatically ingest historical and real-time interaction data from Five9 into Aspect Workforce Management. Aspect Intelligence uses this data to generate more accurate forecasts, optimize scheduling, and provide workforce teams with the insights needed to maintain service levels while improving agent productivity and engagement.