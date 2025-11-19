Aspect Expands Cloud Workforce Experience and Developer Tools

Aspect, a provider of cloud-based workforce management solutions, today announced its Q4 2025 product release, delivering artificial intelligence-powered predictive forecasting for call volume, regional expansion into Canada and Europe, and new employee performance capabilities.

The enhanced Forecast Dashboard introduces Predictive Forecasting with built-in AI intelligence. This new feature automatically generates four-week call volume forecasts that refresh daily.

"Forecasting is one of the most critical and time-consuming aspects of workforce planning," said Royce Haynes, Aspect's chief technology officer, in a statement. "Our Predictive Intelligent Forecasting removes the manual overhead by continuously learning from data and automatically generating more precise forecasts. This gives analysts and planners the insights they need to plan confidently while saving valuable time."

Aspect's extension of the Cloud Workforce experience and Developer Portal to Canada and Europe supports international standards for data privacy and regional formatting and includes access to 42 Cloud WFM APIs and access to new Cloud WFM APIs as part of upcoming HRIS and Payroll Data Connect features.

"This expansion provides global parity for developers and enables seamless integration with existing systems, giving workforces around the globe access to the same intelligent tools," said Tina Ghanem, Aspect's director of product, in a statement. "We're making it easier than ever for teams worldwide to integrate with Aspect's Cloud WFM platform, streamline workforce data connections, and build smarter, region-ready solutions that support their growth."

The new Employee Performance Hub provides real-time visibility into performance metrics, enabling employees to view detailed breakdowns and weekly trends for key metrics, including adherence, average handle time, and total calls.

Version 25 also delivers significant enhancements across Aspect Workforce, League, Quality, and Performance, focusing on operational efficiency, enhanced security, and expanded API capabilities. Key improvements include automated reforecasting, bulk employee skills management, modernized REST APIs, and streamlined administration tools.