Aspect Announces Aspect Intelligence

Aspect today introduced Aspect Intelligence to help companies move from static workforce planning to ongoing, real-time operational control.

The initial release includes Automatic Schedule Updates based on Adherence, applying simple, policy-aligned rules to keep schedules accurate at scale. Late logins, missed breaks, early sign-outs, and leaving mid-shift automatically trigger the correct schedule updates.

Alongside Aspect Intelligence, this release includes enhancements across forecasting, user experience, accessibility, and platform extensibility. Improvements include unified navigation with streamlined schedule editing across web and mobile, reaching WCAG 2.1, and expanded APIs plus HRIS Data Connect to reduce integration effort and improve data reliability.