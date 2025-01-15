Ask-AI Brings Enterprise AI Platform for Customer-Facing Teams to Google Cloud Marketplace

Ask-AI Technologies' Enterprise AI platform is now available on Google Cloud Marketplace, making it easier for companies to enable their customer-facing teams with AI assistants, automated workflows, and AI-powered help centers.

The integration also leverages Google Cloud's infrastructure and connects with Google Workspace. Companies connect their tech stacks into Ask-AI using pre-built connectors to more than 100 business systems. They can then leverage controls to configure their data with filters, indexing rules, and permissions. Once plugged in, companies can build AI assistants on top of their company data. The platform also has an analytics layer to uncover churn signals and agent performance.

"We envision a future where every employee has an AI assistant, transforming how work gets done and driving better outcomes across the board," said Alon Talmor, CEO of Ask-AI, in a statement. "Our customers are beginning to realize that vision, starting first with customer support, customer success, and sales teams where the impact of Ask-AI';s platform on employee and customer outcomes is measurable and significant. Instead of jumping between dozens of AI point solutions, our customers are cutting costs and scaling responsibly by unifying their company knowledge and workflows in a single, powerful platform."

Key capabilities of the integration include the following:

Enhanced Knowledge Accessibility: The integration enables support teams to access company knowledge across Google Workspace, Slack, Salesforce, and more than 100 other software platforms.

Automated Workflows with Googl's Gemini models that streamline common tasks, such as customer messaging drafts, ticket summarization, and knowledge base updates.

Improved Self-Service for Customers: Ask-AI offers immediate answers via self-service search, chat, and in-product experiences, using company knowledge bases, technical documentation, and community forums.

An agnostic AI assistant.

Advanced Analytics that give users insights into common customer pain points, quality assurance metrics, ticket analysis, and account health indicators.