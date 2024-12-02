Aquant’s Service Co-Pilot Now Available in Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Aquant has made its Service Co-Pilot available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on the Azure cloud environment.

Aquant's platform empowers service leaders, field technicians, and contact center agents with scenario-specific recommendations. Leveraging deep analysis of company service data and expert insights, Service Co-Pilot delivers guidance that factors in user skill level, problem complexity, and equipment status for optimal problem-solving. Its artificial intelligence model learns from real-world data and feedback, improving troubleshooting accuracy and enabling proactive maintenance.