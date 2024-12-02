Aquant’s Service Co-Pilot Now Available in Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Aquant's platform empowers service leaders, field technicians, and contact center agents with scenario-specific recommendations. Leveraging deep analysis of company service data and expert insights, Service Co-Pilot delivers guidance that factors in user skill level, problem complexity, and equipment status for optimal problem-solving. Its artificial intelligence model learns from real-world data and feedback, improving troubleshooting accuracy and enabling proactive maintenance.
"AI is evolving fast, from copilots that assist to agents that act, but in manufacturing, the key to success is personalization," said Assaf Melochna, Aquant's president and co-founder, in a statement. "Generic AI doesn't cut it when you're troubleshooting complex machinery. That's why Aquant is on a mission to deliver personalized AI that understands the unique challenges of service teams. We build AI that thinks like your best experts, providing precise recommendations that help technicians solve problems faster, with less guesswork. We're excited to extend Service Co-Pilot's capabilities to Azure users and look forward to the impact it will have on their service operations."
"Microsoft Azure Marketplace welcomes Aquant, which joins a cloud marketplace landscape predicted to grow revenue 500 percent from 2022 to 2025," said Jake Zborowski, general manager of the Microsoft Azure Platform, in a statement. "Thanks to Azure Marketplace and partners like Aquant, customers can do more with less by increasing efficiency, buying confidently, and spending smarter."