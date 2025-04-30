AnywhereNow Launches Dialogue AI Assist

AnywhereNow has launched Dialogue AI Assist as part of its Dialogue Cloud Contact Center with more than 30 ready-made artificial intelligence assistants.

Dialogue AI Assist is powered by Deepdesk, AnywhereNow's AI assistant platform. Seamlessly integrated with the Dialogue Studio workflow platform and embedded into the web agent interface, the AI assistants automate tasks and address common customer service challenges using generative AI. They are available across all channels, including voice, chat, email, and social media messaging.

AI in the AnywhereNow Dialogue Cloud Contact Center delivers features such as virtual agents, intelligent routing, transcription, sentiment analysis, summarizations, knowledge assistants, and best-next action recommendations.