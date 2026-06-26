AnywhereNow Dialogue Cloud Neo Now Available in Microsoft Marketplace

AnywhereNow, a provider of customer experience solutions, has made Dialogue Cloud Neo, its omnichannel contact center platform for organizations running on Microsoft, available in Microsoft Marketplace.
Additionally, AnywhereNow has completed Microsoft's Software Certification for Azure Designation, validating that AnywhereNow meets Microsoft's standards for interoperability, security architecture, governance, responsible AI controls, and enterprise-grade performance.
Dialogue Cloud Neo's Microsoft-native design provides deep integration across Azure, Teams, and Copilot Studio. The platform brings together voice, digital channels, and AI-driven orchestration within a unified Microsoft-aligned environment. Teams Phone extensibility enables configuration of workflows, while alignment with Copilot Studio provides intelligent automation and agent augmentation.
"The availability of Dialogue Cloud Neo in Microsoft Marketplace marks an important step in bringing deeper Microsoft-aligned customer experience capabilities to organizations," said David Paulding, chief sales officer at AnywhereNow, in a statement. "Dialogue Cloud Neo is designed for Teams and built on Azure, giving businesses an easy way to enhance agent productivity, scale efficiently, and activate AI-powered engagement across channels."
"Microsoft Marketplace helps organizations and partners move faster, work smarter, and grow by connecting them with the right solutions, all in one trusted place," said Cyril Belikoff, vice president of Microsoft Azure product marketing, in a statement. "We're happy to welcome AnywhereNow Dialogue Cloud Neo to the growing Microsoft Marketplace ecosystem."