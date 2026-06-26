AnywhereNow Dialogue Cloud Neo Now Available in Microsoft Marketplace

AnywhereNow, a provider of customer experience solutions, has made Dialogue Cloud Neo, its omnichannel contact center platform for organizations running on Microsoft, available in Microsoft Marketplace.

Additionally, AnywhereNow has completed Microsoft's Software Certification for Azure Designation, validating that AnywhereNow meets Microsoft's standards for interoperability, security architecture, governance, responsible AI controls, and enterprise-grade performance.

Dialogue Cloud Neo's Microsoft-native design provides deep integration across Azure, Teams, and Copilot Studio. The platform brings together voice, digital channels, and AI-driven orchestration within a unified Microsoft-aligned environment. Teams Phone extensibility enables configuration of workflows, while alignment with Copilot Studio provides intelligent automation and agent augmentation.