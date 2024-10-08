Amazon Updates Q in Connect to Provide Personalized Responses

Following the latest updates to its Connect contact center platform, Amazon Q, a generative-AI powered assistant for agents, can now make recommendations to agents based on the customer's data.
Amazon Q in Connect uses the real-time customer conversation to detect the customer's intent and then reasons over customer profiles, cases, and third-party data to recommend what agents should say or which actions they should take.
It includes the following:
- Integrations to multiple data sources (Amazon Lex, Amazon Connect Customer Profiles, Amazon Connect Cases) with an organization's knowledge base content and third-party data sources.
- Active listening and analysis to understand customer intent, which is then combined with contextual information and delivered directly to an agent, along with tailored guidance and actionable recommendations.
- Customization options that allow businesses to incorporate their company brand voice and unique business needs.