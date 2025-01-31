Alvaria and UJET Partner on a Cloud Contact Center Solution with Advanced Outbound Dialing

Alvaria, a customer experience (CX) solutions provider, is partnering with UJET, a cloud contact center platforms provider, to combine cloud contact center solutions with outbound capabilities powered by the Alvaria Intelligence Platform.
This partnership leverages Alvaria's outbound technology and UJET's AI-powered cloud contact center platform to create a unified solution for organizations seeking to enhance security, compliance, and customer experience while optimizing outbound campaigns.
The integrated solution from Alvaria and UJET offers the following:
- Enhanced security and compliance with standards, including SOC 2, PCI DSS, TCPA, and HIPAA.
- The ability to deliver personalized interactions across all channels.
- Advanced tools and actionable insights to optimize performance and efficiency.
- Streamlined workflows.
- Optimized outbound outreach.
"This partnership represents a milestone in enabling enterprises to achieve effortless scalability, seamless customer interactions, and compliance without compromise," said Michael Judd, CEO of Alvaria, in a statement. "Our collaboration with UJET highlights our vision of creating transformative, future-ready solutions that empower businesses to exceed expectations and redefine operational success."
"The contact center market is rapidly evolving, and businesses are increasingly looking for cloud solutions that can help them meet the growing demands of their customers," said Vasili Triant, co-CEO of UJET, in a statement. "This partnership brings together two of the most innovative companies in the industry to deliver a solution that is uniquely positioned to meet those needs while ensuring compliance and data security."