Alvaria and UJET Partner on a Cloud Contact Center Solution with Advanced Outbound Dialing

Alvaria, a customer experience (CX) solutions provider, is partnering with UJET, a cloud contact center platforms provider, to combine cloud contact center solutions with outbound capabilities powered by the Alvaria Intelligence Platform.

This partnership leverages Alvaria's outbound technology and UJET's AI-powered cloud contact center platform to create a unified solution for organizations seeking to enhance security, compliance, and customer experience while optimizing outbound campaigns.

The integrated solution from Alvaria and UJET offers the following:

Enhanced security and compliance with standards, including SOC 2, PCI DSS, TCPA, and HIPAA.

The ability to deliver personalized interactions across all channels.

Advanced tools and actionable insights to optimize performance and efficiency.

Streamlined workflows.

Optimized outbound outreach.