Alvaria Unveils the Alvaria Intelligence Platform

Alvaria CX, a contact center infrastructure software provider, today launched the Alvaria Intelligence Platform (AIP), combining the capabilities of both the Alvaria Advanced Outreach and CXP products while providing API integrations to partner solutions.

The platform is a direct response to increasing demand for the company's compliance, advanced artificial intelligence integration capabilities, customizable workflows, and digital channel integrations. By leveraging AIP, contact centers can reach out to customers at the right time, with the right message, and at the highest compliance standards to drive acquisition, expand portfolios, foster retention, and transform satisfied clients into brand advocates.