Alvaria Unveils the Alvaria Intelligence Platform

Alvaria CX, a contact center infrastructure software provider, today launched the Alvaria Intelligence Platform (AIP), combining the capabilities of both the Alvaria Advanced Outreach and CXP products while providing API integrations to partner solutions.
The platform is a direct response to increasing demand for the company's compliance, advanced artificial intelligence integration capabilities, customizable workflows, and digital channel integrations. By leveraging AIP, contact centers can reach out to customers at the right time, with the right message, and at the highest compliance standards to drive acquisition, expand portfolios, foster retention, and transform satisfied clients into brand advocates.
"Alvaria CX has been a leader in proactive outreach for decades, delivering highly customized solutions to the largest enterprises. With AIP, we are extending our proven compliance and digital channel capabilities to a broader audience through an exceptional partner network," said Michael Judd, CEO of Alvaria CX, in a statement. "This groundbreaking launch marks the first time Alvaria CX has opened its platform for integration with leading solution providers. AIP introduces a best-of-breed approach to AI, offering customers the flexibility to adopt advanced generative AI technologies tailored to their unique needs."