Alvaria Partners with Zoom to Enhance Customer Engagement and Compliance in Contact Centers

Alvaria, a provider of contact center software, has teamed up with Zoom, a communication technology provider, integrating Alvaria's outbound contact center solutions with Zoom's advanced communication capabilities.

The partnership enables companies to adopt flexible, secure, and scalable solutions tailored to the dynamic customer engagement landscape, powered by the Alvaria Intelligence Platform (AIP).

"This collaboration opens new opportunities for enterprises to deliver seamless, compliant, and scalable customer interactions," said Michael Judd, CEO of Alvaria, in a statement. "By combining Alvaria's industry-leading expertise in enterprise compliant outreach software with Zoom's cutting-edge customer experience platform, we are providing businesses with the tools they need to succeed in today's highly regulated environments."

"This partnership with Alvaria marks a significant milestone in Zoom's commitment to serving enterprise customers globally with the most comprehensive contact center solutions. By integrating Alvaria's Outreach and capabilities, we are equipping our platform with a complete outbound strategy that solves critical enterprise needs. With Alvaria's proven expertise, Zoom is uniquely positioned to address more outbound opportunities and confidently expand into the global enterprise market with robust, scalable, and compliant solutions," said Chris Morrissey, head of Zoom contact center sales and go-to-market, in a statement.