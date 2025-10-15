Alvaria Partners with SuccessKPI

Alvaria, a contact center solutions provider, has partnered with SuccessKPI to bring together Alvaria's outbound compliance, proactive outreach, and contact center excellence with SuccessKPI's artificial intelligence-powered business intelligence that delivers real-time insights, context, and action.
Through this collaboration, companies will gain unified visibility into every customer interaction, with AI insights surfacing risk signals, compliance gaps, and performance opportunities in real time. The joint solution proactively supports agents and supervisors with AI copilots and guided workflows.
"Enterprises are demanding more than just reporting; they need actionable intelligence that drives measurable outcomes," said Michael Judd, CEO of Alvaria, in a statement. "By aligning Alvaria's proven leadership in compliance and outreach with SuccessKPI's advanced AI insights, we're enabling organizations to reduce risk, improve contact effectiveness, and deliver stronger customer and business results."
"Our joint solution gives agents, supervisors, and executives real-time visibility and tools to act quickly, helping enterprises solve problems faster, engage customers compliantly, and operate at scale with confidence. That's the power of a CX command center: business intelligence that delivers real-time insights, context, and actions across all workforce engagement management motions," said Dave Rennyson, CEO of SuccessKPI, in a statement.