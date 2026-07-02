Alvaria Integrates with Zoom Contact Center

Alvaria, a provider of customer outreach and engagement solutions and services, has integrated with Zoom, bringing its outbound engagement and compliance capabilities to Zoom Contact Center through the Alvaria Intelligence Platform (AIP).

This release delivers an integrated solution for the design and orchestration of proactive, multimodal campaigns for human-first or agentic-first outbound communication at scale.

"As the use cases for proactive outreach continue to grow in number and complexity, we are excited to enable the enterprise users of Zoom Contact Center to scale all forms of proactive outreach," said Michael Judd, CEO of Alvaria, in a statement.

The integrated solution contains the following:

Built-in safeguards, including time-of-day restrictions, frequency controls, and audit-ready records to support regulated industries.

Agentic Outbound Orchestration, enabling the scale and velocity for high-volume agentic-led campaigns.

Unified workflows with the seamless extension of Zoom's inbound capabilities with AIP-powered outbound orchestration.