Alvaria Integrates with Parloa

Alvaria, a provider of compliant outbound orchestration solutions, has integrated Parloa's agentic artificial intelligence platform into the Alvaria Intelligence Platform (AIP) to deliver secure, AI-powered proactive customer experiences.
This partnership enables clients to use Parloa's AI agents for customer-facing service experiences within Alvaria's compliant, high-volume outreach framework. The combined solution allows Alvaria customers to deliver natural, multilingual AI interactions while maintaining high-velocity, strict regulatory compliant outreach.
Alvaria and Parloa integrate with contact center and relevant data repositories to deliver compliant AI agents for outreach with a solution that continuously optimizes the agent, compliance and campaign lifecycle.
"Human processes have often been the downfall of compliance for outbound programs in CX. With the power of Parloa AI agents for voice and chat interactions and Alvaria's integrated methodology for contact-compliance-campaign orchestration, we have paved the way for organizations to expand their use of proactive outreach," said Alvaria CEO Michael Judd in a statement.
"By combining Parloa's AI agents with Alvaria's compliant outreach orchestration, we are enabling enterprises to deliver secure, proactive, and fluent customer interactions at scale while maintaining strict global compliance," said Parloa Chief Revenue Officer Chris Silver in a statement.