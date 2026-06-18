Alvaria Integrates with Parloa

Alvaria, a provider of compliant outbound orchestration solutions, has integrated Parloa's agentic artificial intelligence platform into the Alvaria Intelligence Platform (AIP) to deliver secure, AI-powered proactive customer experiences.

This partnership enables clients to use Parloa's AI agents for customer-facing service experiences within Alvaria's compliant, high-volume outreach framework. The combined solution allows Alvaria customers to deliver natural, multilingual AI interactions while maintaining high-velocity, strict regulatory compliant outreach.

Alvaria and Parloa integrate with contact center and relevant data repositories to deliver compliant AI agents for outreach with a solution that continuously optimizes the agent, compliance and campaign lifecycle.