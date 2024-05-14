Alvaria Expands Avaya Partnership

Alvaria has expanded its partnership with Avaya to include the Alvaria CX platform in its joint delivery of solutions for omnichannel-compliant outbound customer engagement.
Alvaria CX will be available in the Avaya One Source store. Alvaria CX expands on the Alvaria capabilities available with Avaya by providing additional compliance options and deployment solutions in the customer environment of choice, whether on-premises, private cloud, public cloud, virtual private cloud (VPC), or hybrid.
"The pairing of the Alvaria outbound campaign and compliance management tools with Avaya Experience Platform enabled call center agents helps address the needs of Avaya's enterprise customers who have sophisticated outbound engagement strategies and the partners who support them," said Omar Javaid, senior vice president and chief product officer of Avaya, in a statement.
"With the addition of Alvaria CX now available as part of the Alvaria portfolio through Avaya and their channel partners, we continue to build our partnership and offer the Avaya global partner network and customers the opportunity to provide premier proactive outreach solutions," said Jeff Cotten, Alvaria's CEO, in a statement.