Alvaria Expands Avaya Partnership

Alvaria has expanded its partnership with Avaya to include the Alvaria CX platform in its joint delivery of solutions for omnichannel-compliant outbound customer engagement.

Alvaria CX will be available in the Avaya One Source store. Alvaria CX expands on the Alvaria capabilities available with Avaya by providing additional compliance options and deployment solutions in the customer environment of choice, whether on-premises, private cloud, public cloud, virtual private cloud (VPC), or hybrid.