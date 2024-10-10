Aircall Launches Aircall Workspace

Aircall has launched Aircall Workspace, a dynamic and intelligent hub for customer communication and agent collaboration.

Aircall Workspace integrates conversations across all channels, including voice and text, provides customer and conversation intelligence, agent collaboration, insights, and task automation, and ensures that agents have access to information and capabilities exactly when and where needed.

Aircall Workspace provides access to Aircall's suite of AI-driven capabilities, including call summaries, sentiment analysis, and key topic tagging. With it, users can do the following:

Interact with customers across different channels, yet retain a single view of all conversations.

Stay organized around conversations with a larger, more intuitive, and re-sizeable workspace layout.

Communicate and problem-solve together with real-time collaboration, internal notes, and activity cues.

Get the historical context, predictive intelligence and task automation they need to drive better customer experiences.