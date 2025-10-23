Afiniti Partners with Five9

Afiniti, a provider of artificial intelligence and customer experience optimization, has partnered with Five9 to bring its AI Pairing technology within the Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center.

Afiniti's AI Pairing technology uses behavioral and contextual data to match customers with the best available agents in real time. Partnering with Five9 brings these capabilities directly to the Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center.

Afiniti's solution is also available through the Five9 Marketplace.