Afiniti Partners with Five9

Afiniti, a provider of artificial intelligence and customer experience optimization, has partnered with Five9 to bring its AI Pairing technology within the Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center.
Afiniti's AI Pairing technology uses behavioral and contextual data to match customers with the best available agents in real time. Partnering with Five9 brings these capabilities directly to the Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center.
Afiniti's solution is also available through the Five9 Marketplace.
"We are excited to welcome Afiniti to the Five9 Marketplace," said Amanda Miller, director of independent software vendor partnerships at Five9, in a statement. "By integrating Afiniti's AI-driven pairing technology with the Five9 Intelligent CX Platform, we are empowering enterprises to create more personalized, impactful customer experiences that drive stronger business results."
"We are excited to bring Afiniti's behavioral pairing technology to the Five9 ecosystem through this new partnership. By combining our AI-driven capabilities with the power of the Five9 Intelligent CX Platform, we are enabling enterprises to deliver smarter, more personalized customer experiences that drive measurable improvements to both revenue and operational performance," said Eyal Brami, vice president of partnerships at Afiniti, in a statement.