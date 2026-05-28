Afiniti Launches Orchestrator, Intelligence, and Agents

Afiniti has launched Afiniti Agents, Afiniti Orchestrator, and Afiniti Intelligence on its unified artificial intelligence platform to help contact centers manage support issues and protect customer lifetime value.

These new solutions join Afiniti Pairing under one architecture.

Afiniti Intelligence connects data across the enterprise to create a unified view of performance, showing where customer value is being lost and where incremental value is being left on the table. It dynamically simulates changes and predicts who is at risk for churn. When risk or opportunity is identified, Afiniti Orchestrator acts in real time to coordinate routing, staffing, and channel decisions across the existing technology stack to drive the right opportunities to the right people and outcomes. Within each interaction, Afiniti Agents help resolve complex customer needs and seamlessly escalate to human agents when necessary, preserving full context during handoff. Afiniti Pairing then connects customers to the specific agent most likely to deliver the best outcome using behavioral science.

Every interaction feeds back into the platform, continuously improving decision-making over time.