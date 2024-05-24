Ada Enhances AI Agent

Ada, a customer service automation company, has added artificial intelligence-powered management and coaching capabilities to its AI Agent.

Ada's new AI coaching and management tools include the following:

"Chatbots, even those powered by ChatGPT, are stuck in the past. As an AI-native company, we've witnessed this transformation first hand," said Mike Gozzo, chief product and technology officer at Ada, in a statement. "Ada's AI Agent is the future of customer service. We've made onboarding, measuring, and coaching the AI Agent for customer service as familiar and intuitive as managing a human. The new set of capabilities unveiled in our spring product launch level up Ada's skillset even further and help businesses expand across customer service channels, with better coaching functionality and increased trust in its performance and autonomy."