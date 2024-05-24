Ada Enhances AI Agent

Ada, a customer service automation company, has added artificial intelligence-powered management and coaching capabilities to its AI Agent.

Ada's new AI coaching and management tools include the following:

  • Enhanced skills development. Ada learns from the same resources that human agents use to get up to speed, connecting to web pages and help centers with a single click, including those in different languages, to answer support inquiries automatically. The AI Agent can take actions in other business tools via integrations using machine vision to navigate through apps just like an agent would.
  • Improved trust and reliability with updates to Ada's Reasoning Engine for businesses to describe processes for solving complex inquiries rather than manually building complex and cumbersome scripts. New tools for testing and coaching help AI managers understand what's going on under the hood to make continuous improvements and take control where needed.
  • Cross-channel coverage with improved skills and trust. Ada can be promoted for use everywhere and anywhere. With new email automation capabilities and enhanced automated voice communications, AI Agent for customer service can support AI-powered conversations on all channels, including in-app, social media, chat, ticketing, email, phone, and SMS, and across languages and regions globally.

"Chatbots, even those powered by ChatGPT, are stuck in the past. As an AI-native company, we've witnessed this transformation first hand," said Mike Gozzo, chief product and technology officer at Ada, in a statement. "Ada's AI Agent is the future of customer service. We've made onboarding, measuring, and coaching the AI Agent for customer service as familiar and intuitive as managing a human. The new set of capabilities unveiled in our spring product launch level up Ada's skillset even further and help businesses expand across customer service channels, with better coaching functionality and increased trust in its performance and autonomy."

