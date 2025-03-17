AWS Adds Capabilities and Integrations to Amazon Connect

Today at Enterprise Connect in Orlando, Fla., Amazon Web Services introduced the next generation of its Amazon Connect cloud contact center platform, which delivers native artificial intelligence across channels with capabilities spanning self-service, agent assistance, analytics, post-contact evaluation, and automated follow-up, turning every customer touchpoint into an opportunity to boost sales and delight customers while continuously learning from each interaction.

With this latest update, organizations can implement AI-native contact centers with the following capabilities:

Customer self-service across voice and digital channels at scale in more than 25 languages.

Agent assistance with Amazon Q, which detects customer issues to provide personalized responses and recommended actions based on customer information, knowledge repositories, and web content.

Conversational analytics, to search call and chat transcripts, analyze sentiment, identify issues, and monitor agent performance with conversational analytics and quality management capabilities powered by machine learning.

Screen recording paired with conversational analytics and performance evaluation so supervisors can monitor, evaluate, and improve contact quality and agent performance.

Post-contact summaries to reduce after-contact work and improve customer satisfaction for transferred calls.

Performance evaluations on 100 percent of customer interactions to holistically identify agent coaching opportunities.

Forecasting, capacity planning, and scheduling.

AWS also integrated Salesforce Contact Center with Amazon Connect, bringing together the digital channels and unified routing of Amazon Connect into Salesforce. Building on Service Cloud Voice with Amazon Connect, this new offering enables companies to use a single routing and workflow system for both Amazon Connect and Salesforce channels. It intelligently directs calls, chats, and cases to the appropriate self-service or human interaction, addressing the increasing demand from businesses to accelerate their time-to-value and drive faster innovation in Service Cloud.

"I'm thrilled to share the remarkable progress we've made with our joint solution with Salesforce. Salesforce Service Cloud Voice with Amazon Connect has over 1,000 customers and is used by more than 100,000 contact center agents. This success is a clear indication of the value our collaboration brings to businesses seeking to enhance their customer experience," noted Pasquale DeMaio, vice president of Amazon Connect at AWS, in a statement. "Salesforce Contact Center with Amazon Connect marks a major advancement in our shared customer experience capabilities and provides a foundation for delivering customer value with Agentforce. Building on the success of our widely adopted Service Cloud Voice integration, this new solution takes it a step further by seamlessly combining the expertise of human agents with the power of AI-driven autonomous agents. This enables businesses to deliver personalized, AI-powered experiences at scale, ensuring customers receive the right support across every communication channel," said Kishan Chetan, executive vice president and general manager of Salesforce Service Cloud, in a statement.

AWS also announced that Amazon Connect is now a Chrome Enterprise Recommended partner, bringing its cloud contact center solution to ChromeOS devices. ChromeOS users can also access Amazon Workspaces and AppStream, enabling the use of Windows 11 applications.

Also announced was a global integration of AWS Telephony Network, which allows Amazon Connect to leverage any commercial AWS region and offers access to phone numbers from top-tier carriers globally, optimized call routing, and seamless global operations from a single Amazon Connect instance. AWS' call routing optimizer directs inbound calls to the nearest AWS region before routing to the customer's Amazon Connect instance. For outbound calls, Genie routes through the AWS region closest to the recipient.

And finally, AWS launched supervisor UI pages to configure Q in Connect AI agents.