AWS Adds Analytics Data Lake, Apple Messages Support to Amazon Connect

Amazon Web Services has added an analytics data lake, a single source for contact center data, including contact records, agent performance, Contact Lens insights, and more, and support for Apple Messages for Business to its Amazon Connect contact center suite.

With the analytics data lake, Amazon is eliminating the need for companies to build and maintain complex data pipelines. Organizations can create their own custom reports using Amazon Connect data or combine data queried from third-party sources using zero-ETL.

Analytics data lake enables contact center managers to leverage their own business intelligence tools to analyze information. That could include a customized view of metrics like service level, combining performance insights with third-party data like CRM records or using contact center data to inform artificial intelligence models and contact center optimization opportunities.

Amazon Connect data lake supports querying engines like Amazon Athena and data visualization applications like Amazon QuickSight or other third-party business intelligence (BI) applications.

With the Apple Messages for Business integration, Amazon Connect Chat can now deliver personalized customer experiences on Apple Messages, the default messaging application on all iOS devices. Rich messaging features, such as link previews, quick replies, forms, attachments, customer authentication, iMessage apps, and Apple Pay, allow customers to browse product recommendations, check shipments, schedule appointments, or make a payment.

Amazon Connect's integration with Apple Messages for Business lets customers chat with companies anytime they tap the registered phone number on an Apple device, reducing call volumes and operational costs by deflecting calls to chats. Apple Messages for Business chats use the same generative AI-powered chatbots, routing, configuration, analytics, and agent experience as calls, chats, tasks, and web calling in Amazon Connect.