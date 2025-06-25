AVOXI Embeds AI into Cloud Voice Platform

AVOXI, a provider of cloud voice software for contact centers, has added capabilities in the AVOXI Cloud Voice Platform with intelligent tools that improve call performance, automate issue detection, and enhance outbound engagement.

"AVOXI is embedding AI directly into the voice layer to deliver smarter call experiences and more reliable worldwide performance," said Barbara Dondiego, CEO of AVOXI, in a statement. "These enhanced capabilities demonstrate how our customers are evolving to leverage advanced voice features to efficiently scale and better serve customers."

AVOXI's Proactive Service leverages AI to detect and diagnose phone number issues in real time. This capability automatically monitors voice performance at the number level, identifies potential disruptions, and creates support cases

AVOXI's new Intelligent Caller ID feature uses AI to automatically determine the best outbound number to display based on the call recipient's location, regardless of where the call originates. This not only improves answer rates with familiar, localized numbers, but also eliminates the manual effort and potential for human error often required to manage caller ID settings across regions or platforms. With centralized configuration through the AVOXI platform, Intelligent Caller ID streamlines workflows for global contact centers.

AVOXI Digest is a dynamically customizable report that gives enterprises a full view of global voice operations, offering high-level summaries, granular activity insights, and trend analysis across regions and numbers. Delivered weekly, it allows teams to monitor quality, understand usage patterns, and make smarter decisions about voice infrastructure and routing strategy.

AVOXI's SIP Refer and Advanced SIP Messaging provide intelligent call routing and enable dynamic call transfers between systems, allowing contact centers to move calls off high-cost platforms like CCaaS, route customers to third-party providers, or shift between agents with full context.</p