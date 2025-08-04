AT&T Adds to Office@Hand

AT&T has added to its AT&T Office@Hand portfolio with Office@Hand Contact Center, powered by RingCX, RingCentral's omnichannel contact center platform, and Office@Hand RingSense, powered by RingCentral's conversational intelligence solution that analyzes why customers are calling and offers coaching for sales and support teams.

Office@Hand Contact Center delivers an AI-powered unified platform that consolidates interaction management from more than 20 channels, including inbound and outbound voice, email, webchat, SMS, WhatsApp, and Facebook. Agents gain complete visibility into each customer's journey. Built-in AI capabilities provide automated transcripts, call scoring, coaching insights, and post-interaction speech and text analytics.

Office@Hand RingSense offers in-depth post-call analysis, including automatic transcripts, summaries, and sentiment analysis.