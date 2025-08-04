AT&T Adds to Office@Hand

AT&T has added to its AT&T Office@Hand portfolio with Office@Hand Contact Center, powered by RingCX, RingCentral's omnichannel contact center platform, and Office@Hand RingSense, powered by RingCentral's conversational intelligence solution that analyzes why customers are calling and offers coaching for sales and support teams.
Office@Hand Contact Center delivers an AI-powered unified platform that consolidates interaction management from more than 20 channels, including inbound and outbound voice, email, webchat, SMS, WhatsApp, and Facebook. Agents gain complete visibility into each customer's journey. Built-in AI capabilities provide automated transcripts, call scoring, coaching insights, and post-interaction speech and text analytics.
Office@Hand RingSense offers in-depth post-call analysis, including automatic transcripts, summaries, and sentiment analysis.
"Our customers trust us to provide the best communications solutions that move the needle for their businesses," said Joe Petrocelli, vice president of communications services at AT&T Business, in a statement. "By expanding our decade-long partnership with RingCentral, we are able to bring contact center and conversational intelligence functionality to our portfolio. These new capabilities come at a time when organizations of all sizes are actively seeking new, innovative ways to elevate customer engagement and provide superior customer experiences through AI-enabled technologies."
"In today's digital-first landscape, our mission is clear: to continuously innovate and deliver solutions that position our customers at the forefront of their industries. Together with AT&T, we're thrilled to co-innovate and continue our exceptional partnership," said Homayoun Razavi, executive vice president and general manager of global strategic partnerships at RingCentral, in a statement. "By expanding Office@Hand Business Communication with RingCX Contact Center and RingSense AI functionalities, we're delivering a unique platform, while enhancing customer experiences, and empowering end-users to enhance their core business."